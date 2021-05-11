StoneMor (STON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STON opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. StoneMor has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

In other StoneMor news, Director Andrew Axelrod purchased 5,522,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

