StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83, Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $5.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $66.87.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

