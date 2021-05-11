StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.76% from the stock’s current price.

SVAUF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of SVAUF remained flat at $$3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

