STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Raised to $37.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STORE Capital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in STORE Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

