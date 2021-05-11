Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.200-5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

STRA traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

