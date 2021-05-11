Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 1.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

