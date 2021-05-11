Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.11% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF alerts:

SBIO stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.