Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $250,000 in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 337,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,648.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $322,382 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

