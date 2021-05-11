Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $312,000 in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.98 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.