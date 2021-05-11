Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 121 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 832.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $9,331,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

