Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 6,807 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,650,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,074,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

RKT opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

