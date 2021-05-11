Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%. On average, analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBBP stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $163.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

