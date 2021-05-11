Strs Ohio Acquires 1,300 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Allakos were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allakos by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,249,000 after acquiring an additional 211,528 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allakos by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 714,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Allakos by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,718,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,183,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $274,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,460 shares of company stock valued at $28,807,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.