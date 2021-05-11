Strs Ohio Buys New Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

