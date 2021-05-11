Strs Ohio Buys New Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,528. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

