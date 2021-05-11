Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NOW were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

