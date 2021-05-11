Strs Ohio Sells 1,306,716 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,306,716 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $368,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,338,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 279,438 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 380.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 338,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,757 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

