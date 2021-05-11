Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUBCY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. 23,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.