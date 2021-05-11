Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.52 ($17.08).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SZU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €14.18 ($16.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -19.37. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is €13.87 and its 200-day moving average is €12.97.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

