Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $92.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,234 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $92,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

NYSE:HSY opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $171.14.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

