Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 406,992 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,992 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of ViacomCBS worth $104,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

