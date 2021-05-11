Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 37,562 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,213,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,562 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $108,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

