Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,865 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of PPG Industries worth $114,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Argus boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

PPG Industries stock opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average is $146.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $181.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.