Summit Financial LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

