Summit Financial LLC Sells 519 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,958,004 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.