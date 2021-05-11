Summit Financial LLC Takes $294,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.47. 39,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,835. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24.

