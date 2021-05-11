Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 52,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

