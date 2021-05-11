Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$70.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLF. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a na rating and set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.21.

SLF opened at C$65.91 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.06 and a 12 month high of C$67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The stock has a market cap of C$38.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.77.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4700002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,061,598.72. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111 in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

