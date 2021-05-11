SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPWR. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

SunPower stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 37,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,884.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,370,234.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

