Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Announces Earnings Results

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. Surgalign updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 52,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,485. The company has a market capitalization of $185.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Surgalign has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

