SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Buys $56,895.76 in Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SSSS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. 2,299,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,773. SuRo Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $373.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 194.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.