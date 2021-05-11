Susquehanna Trims Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price to $46.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.06% from the company’s current price.

MGNI has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,278,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,172.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,207 shares of company stock worth $18,465,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

