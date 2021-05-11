SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $570.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $570.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $538.31.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $575.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $152.76 and a 1 year high of $592.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.