SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.48). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARWR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

ARWR stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

