Sycale Advisors NY LLC Raises Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 251,295 shares during the period. Gogo makes up approximately 3.9% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,055,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $3,852,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth $2,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 196,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Gogo by 349.7% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 226,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 176,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

GOGO opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

