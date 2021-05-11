Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 27,530 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.07. 252,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,738,783. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

