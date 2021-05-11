Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. 282,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,614,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

