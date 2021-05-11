Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI stock traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.