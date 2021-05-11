Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $5.96 Million Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 269,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,162,000 after buying an additional 3,056,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,389,000 after buying an additional 2,688,315 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,560,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 65,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,601. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

