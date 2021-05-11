Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 266,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,000. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.35% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000.

Shares of IMTM stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $40.23.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.