Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 266,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,000. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.35% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000.

Shares of IMTM stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $40.23.

