Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Reduced by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 397,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

