Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 1,453,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,869,000 after purchasing an additional 357,099 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.