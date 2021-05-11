Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,242 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,997,000 after purchasing an additional 218,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $232.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.