T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Neville R. Ray Sells 30,577 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TMUS opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

