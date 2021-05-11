Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRHC. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $785,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,564,120. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 428,591 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $15,857,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after buying an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

