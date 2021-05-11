Target Healthcare REIT plc (LON:THRL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.68

Target Healthcare REIT plc (LON:THRL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Target Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 119.20 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £609.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Target Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 90.10 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 120.40 ($1.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.55.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.