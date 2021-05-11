Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Tattooed Chef to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Tattooed Chef has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, analysts expect Tattooed Chef to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

