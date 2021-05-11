Tattooed Chef’s (TTCF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

TTCF opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,060,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,422,000. 7.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

