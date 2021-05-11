TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

NYSE:TRP opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

