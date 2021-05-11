TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.91.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,764,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

